Rain plays havoc with Premier Cricket

Sunday, November 15th, 2020 6:49pm

By Coast Sport @coastlive

Rain has interfered with day one of Rockingham-Mandurah's WA Premier League clash with Gosnells.

Only 54 overs were possible on the opening day after the Mariners won the toss and sent Gosnells into bat.

Leon Coombs claimed an early wicket to have Gosnells on the back foot early at 1/7.

A short partnership steadied the ship before Ash Blake and Craig Simmons claimed wickets to bring the games back on level terms at 3/72.

Simmons struck again with the score at 108 before Gosnells made it to 4/154 when rained stopped play.

